Asian Games 2023: Tajinderpal Singh Toor creates history with shot put Gold medal defence in Hangzhou

Asian Games 2023: The defending shot put champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinched India's 12th Gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 with a superb throw of 20.36m on Sunday.Tajinder created history as he defended his crown of 2018 and became only the fourth Indian shot putter to win back-to-back Gold medals in shot put at the Games. The Indian star leapfrogged Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Daouda to win the top prize with his final throw of 20.36m.

Only three Indian shot put athletes have been able to defend their medals at the Asiad. India's Parduman Singh Brar (1954 and 1958), Joginder Singh (1966 and 1970) and Bahadur Singh Chouhan (1978 and 1982) were the three athletes to win back-to-back Gold medals in the shot put. Tajinder achieves this rare feat after 41 years.

Tajinder started the final with two foul throws, despite one of the throws being near the 20m mark. He got off the mark with a 19.51m throw before going into 20.06 in his next. But he was soon challenged by Saudi Arabia's Tolo, who touched 20.18m in his fourth attempt. Tajinder fouled his next throw before reaching a monster mark of 20.36m. Meanwhile, Tolo settled for Silver as could not touch 20m in the last attempt. China's Yang Liu secured a Bronze as he registered a throw of 19.97m.

Medals rain left, right and center

The medals are raining for India from left, right and centre. India have won 10 medals in just one day today and there are a few more on offer. Tajinder's God is India's 3rd Gold of the day. Before this, Avinash Sable clinched a Gold medal at the 3000m Steeplechase final. Harmilan Bains clinched a Silver in the 1500m women's race, while Ajay Kumar Saroj and Jinson Johnson won Silver and Bronze, respectively in the 1500m men's race.

