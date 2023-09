Asian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule: India to aim for more medals in shooting, tennis

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shooting

India will be eyeing plenty of medals on Friday, September 29 as athletes across several sporting disciplines will compete on the day with the aim to bring glory to the nation. India has already claimed 25 medals - six gold, eight silver and 11 bronze. With various athletics disciplines to pan out on September 29, India's chances of adding to its medal tally.

India's schedule for September 29, Friday:

Timing Sport/ discipline Athlete(s) 4:30 am Men’s 20km race walk final Sandeep Kumar, Vikash Singh 4:40 am Women’s 20km race walk final Priyanka Goswami 4:30 pm onwards Women’s 400m Round 1 Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Himanshi Malik 4:40 pm Women’s hammer throw final Tanya Chaudhary, Rachna Kumari 4:55 pm Men’s 400m Round 1 Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal 6:15 pm Women’s shot put final Kiran Baliyan, Manpreet Kaur

Timing Sport/ discipline Athlete(s) 6:30 am Badminton (Women’s team quarter-finals) (PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya, Malvika Bansod, Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto) 2:30 pm onwards Badminton (Men’s team quarter-finals) HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun

Timing Sport/ discipline Athlete(s) 5:20 pm 3x3 Basketball (Men’s Round Robin Pool C) India vs China 5:30 pm Women's Preliminary Round Group A India vs Mongolia

Timing Sport/ discipline Athlete(s) 12:00 pm Women’s 57kg round of 16 Parveen (IND) vs Xu Zichun (CHN) 1:45 pm Men’s 80kg round of 16 Lakshya Chahar (IND) vs Bekzhigit Uulu Omurbek (KGZ) 4:45 pm Women’s 50kg quarter-finals Nikhat Zareen (IND) vs Nassar Hanan (JOR)

Timing Sport/ discipline Athlete(s) 6:30 am Men's, women’s and mixed team round robin 1 Indian teams 12:30 pm onwards Men’s team round 1 (chess) Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa 12:30 pm onwards Women’s team round 1 Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B

Timing Sport/ discipline Athlete(s) 7:30 am onwards Medal event: Men’s madison (Track cycling) Niraj Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon 7:30 am onwards Medal event: Men’s keirin (Track cycling) David Beckham, Esow Alben

Timing Sports/ disciplines Athlete(s) 11:30 am Dota 2 Group A match (Esports) India vs Kyrgyzstan 12:30 pm Dota 2 Group A match (Esports) India vs Philippines

Timing Sport/disciplines Athlete(s) 4:00 am onwards Men’s individual and team round 2 (Golf) Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi 4:00 am onwards Women’s individual and team round 2 Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs

Timing Sport/ discipline Athlete(s) 3:30 pm Women's preliminary round Group B (Handball) India vs China 4:00 pm Preliminary women's Pool A (Hockey) India vs Malaysia

Timing Sport/ discipline Athlete(s) 6:30 am onwards Medal event: 10m air pistol women’s qualification round, team medals and individual final Divya TS, Palak, Esha Singh 6:30 am onwards Medal event: Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification, team medals and final Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran

Timing Sport/ discipline Athlete(s) 8:30 am onwards Women’s team semi-finals (Squash) Team India 1:30 PM onwards Men's team semi-finals (Squash) Team India

Timing Sport/ discipline Athlete(s) 7:30 am onwards Women’s 50m butterfly heats and final Nina Venkatesh 7:30 am onwards Women’s 800m freestyle slow and fast heats Vritti Agarwal 7:30 am onwards Women’s 200m backstroke heats and final Srihari Nataraj, Advait Page 7:30 am onwards Men’s 400m freestyle heats and final Aryan Nehra, Kushagra Rawat 7:30 am onwards Men’s 200m butterfly heats and final Aneesh Gowda, Sajan Prakash 7:30 am onwards Men’s 4×100m medley relay heats and final Team India

Timing Sport/ discipline Athlete(s) 7:30 am onwards Men’s doubles round of 16 (Table tennis) Manush Shah/Manav Thakkar and G Sathiyan/Sharath Kamal 7:30 am onwards Mixed doubles round of 16 (Table tennis) G Sathiyan/Manika Batra and Harmeet Desai/Sreeja Akula 7:30 am onwards Women’s singles round of 16 (Table tennis) Manika Batra 1:30 pm onwards Women’s doubles round of 16 (Table tennis) Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale and Sutirtha/Ayhika Mukherjee 1:30 pm onwards Men’s singles (Table tennis) Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan

Timing Sport/ discpline Athlete(s) 7:30 am onwards Medal round: Men’s doubles final (Tennis) Ramkumar Ramanathan/Saketh Myneni (IND) vs Jason Jung/Yu-hsiou Hsu (TPE) Post 9:30 AM Mixed doubles semi-finals (Tennis) Rohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale (IND) vs Chan Hao-ching/Yu-hsiou Hsu (TPE)

Latest Sports News