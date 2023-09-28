Asian Games 2023: Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema bag Gold medal in men's 10m air pistol

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema

Asian Games 2023: Indian shooters Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema on Thursday bagged India's 6th Gold medal at the Asian Games in Men's 10m Air Pistol Team event. The Indian trio registered a score of 1734 and outclassed the home Chinese team by a single point as shooting continued to produce laurels for India. Moreover, Sarabjot and Arjun have also booked their places in the individual final of 10m Air Pistol.

Shooting continues to give joy to the Indian fans as the sport gave India its 4th Gold medal in a span of a few days. Indian shooters bagged two Gold medals on Wednesday. The hunt continued on Thursday as well with the three Indian shooters registering a stunning comeback from a slow start to clinch the yellow metal. Two Indians - Sarabjot and Arjun have also booked their places in the individual final. Sarabjot finished 5th with a score of 580, while Arjun shot 578 to finish 8th for the eight-men final. Shiva shot 576 and missed out on the finale.

Roshibina bags Silver medal in Wushu

India got off to a positive start on Day 5 of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Naorem Roshibina Devi bagged India's first medal of the day. Roshibina clinched silver in the women's 60kg Wushu Sanda. She was up against China's Wu Xiawei in the summit clash and went down by a margin of 2-0. Wu, the defending champion of the event was quick to build an attack in the opening round and grabbed an early lead to put pressure on Roshibina and it worked in favour of the Chinese.

However, the Indian athlete came fighting her way back and had Wu on the mat within the initial few moments of the second round but the defending champion held her nerves and added to her lead to take the second round and match.

Roshibina had won a bronze in the last edition of the Asian Games in Indonesia. Coincidentally, she had gone down to a Chinese opponent in the semi-finals of the women's sanda 60 kg event in Indonesia. Roshibina, who belongs to the Indian state of Manipur had a flying start to her career when she won the 9th Junior Wushu Championships organised in Gumi, South Korea.

