Asian Games 2023: Sarabjot Singh, Divya Thadigol settle for team Silver in 10m air pistol

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Divya Subbaraju and Sarabjot Singh

Asian Games 2023: The Indian team of Sarabjot Singh, and Divya Thadigol on Saturday clinched a Silver medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event after a thrilling final against China. The Indian duo lost the Gold medal match at the Final Hall 14-16 to China's Bowen Zhang and Ranxin Jiang but bagged another medal for the nation. This is India's 34th medal at the Asiad and 19th in shooting.

Sarabjot and Divya were on course of a Gold medal and were leading 5-1 after three series in the 16-series final. The Indians kept a 7-3 advantage but a time-out by China brought a turn into the match with China going 7-7. However, the Indians were in touching distance of a Gold when they led 11-7 but the home pair then made another comeback and clinched the Gold in the 15th series 16-14.

Sarabjot and Divya had earlier won medals in their team events in the men's and women's categories, respectively. Sarabjot Singh and Divya Subbaraju qualified for the final of the event after topping the qualification round. The Indians registered a score of 577, staying one point clear of the Chinese duo of Bowen Zhang and Ranxin Jiang. Iran, Korea, Japan, and Pakistan qualified for two Bronze medal matches. The Koreans defeated Japan in the first Bronze medal game, followed by Iran outclassing Pakistan in the other game.

More to follow...

Latest Sports News