Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony highlights: 19th edition gets underway in Hangzhou in grand manner

The Asian Games 2022 (2023) kicked off in a grandiloquent manner at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium on Saturday. The event marked the official start of the 19th edition of the biggest continental tournament in Asia with over 12,000 athletes from 45 nations participating in 61 disciplines across 40 sports.

The event saw the richness of China's cultural heritage and several dignitaries including President of the People's Republic of China XI Jinping, Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Han Duck-soo and Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in attendance.

People's Republic of China, Japan and South Korea were table-toppers in the previous edition of the Asian Games as they finished in the top three. The scenario is not going to change much this time around either as the gulf between the top three and other countries has not narrowed down much in the last few years.

China finished the 18th edition in Jakarta & Palembang at the top of the medals tally with 132 gold, 92 silver and 65 bronze medals. Japan were second to China with 75 gold, 56 silver and 74 bronze medals. The Republic of South Korea ended the previous edition as the third-most successful nation with 49 gold, 58 silver and 70 bronze medals to their credits.

