Asian Games 2023 live updates today: India looks to grab more medals in shooting, tennis

Asian Games 2023 live updates today: India looks to grab more medals in shooting, tennisIndia will look to claim as many medals as possible on Friday, September 29 and continue its rise on the medal tally. Shooting and tennis have medals events lined up for Friday and it infuses optimism in the minds and hearts of the Indian fans who are praying for more medals to come India's way. From track cycling, and shooting, to squash and tennis, India has the opportunity to make day 6 of the ongoing Asian Games its own by securing medals across multiple disciplines of these sports.