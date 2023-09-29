Asian Games 2023 live updates today: India looks to grab more medals in shooting, tennis

Friday, September 29, 2023
     
After a relatively quiet day five, the Indian athletes will look to make day 6 of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China their own by winning several medals on offer in shooting, and tennis among others. India begins day 6 with 25 medals in total and stands fifth on the medal tally.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: September 29, 2023 7:31 IST
India will look to claim as many medals as possible on Friday, September 29 and continue its rise on the medal tally. Shooting and tennis have medals events lined up for Friday and it infuses optimism in the minds and hearts of the Indian fans who are praying for more medals to come India's way. From track cycling, and shooting, to squash and tennis, India has the opportunity to make day 6 of the ongoing Asian Games its own by securing medals across multiple disciplines of these sports.

 

  • Sep 29, 2023 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Shooting

    Women's 10m air pistol:

    China continues to maintain its stronghold at the top. 

    Esha Singh is 4th after a total of 50 shots as the event now enters the final series of 10 shots.

    Meanwhile,  Palak is 6th and Divya is ninth.

  • Sep 29, 2023 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Badminton

    Thailand's Pornpawee claims the second game 21-15 after a stutter in the first. The match is now tied at 1-1. Will Sindhu manage to make a comeback? Stay tuned for the updates.

  • Sep 29, 2023 7:14 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Shooting

    Two shooting events are currently underway in the form of men's 50m rifle 3P and women's 10m pistol. India's Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, and Akhil Sheoran are participating in the men's event whereas Divya TS, Palak, Esha Singh are competing in the women's event.

  • Sep 29, 2023 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Badminton

    If the Indian women's team goes on to win the ongoing quarterfinal clash against Thailand then it will move to the semis and will be assured of a medal.

  • Sep 29, 2023 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Badminton

    PV Sindhu takes the first game by a comfortable margin of  21-14. Pressure is now on Pornpawee Chochuwong to make a comeback in the second game. 

  • Sep 29, 2023 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Badminton

    PV Sindhu is in action as India are taking on Thailand in the women's team quarter-finals. It is imperative for Sindhu to win as the upcoming draws are going to be tough for the Indian players to follow.

  • Sep 29, 2023 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Athletics

    Men's 20km race walk:

    India's Vikash Singh manages to complete the race in 1:27:33. He finishes 5th, and 4:33 minutes behind the leader. Sandeep Singh gets DQed. 

    Women's 20km race walk:

    Priyanka's effort lands her the fifth spot with a timing of 1:43:07. She finishes +13:04 minutes behind the leader. 

     

  • Sep 29, 2023 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Athletics

    The men's and women's 20km race walk final is already underway with India's Sandeep Kumar, Vikash Singh and Priyanka Goswami in the fray. 

  • Sep 29, 2023 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Good morning!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Today is a highly significant day for India as there are several medal events lined up across various sporting disciplines. Stay tuned to our live blog as we will bring you all the latest updates from Hangzhou on day 6 of the event.

