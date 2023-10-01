Follow us on Image Source : PTI Aditi Ashok and Nikhat Zareen

Asian Games 2023 Live updates: Aditi Ashok eyes historic golf Gold, Athletics medals on offer in Hangzhou

Asian Games 2023 Live updates: After a historic Day at the Asian Games, the Indian contingent is gunning for more medals in Hangzhou. The men's Badminton team has already registered a never-before-achieved milestone of reaching a team final at the Asiad. They will be up against China for the Gold medal match in the afternoon. Meanwhile, Aditi Ashok is looking for a historic Gold medal in Golf. India women have never won a medal at the Asiad and she is in touching distance of etching in the history books.

Several athletes will also be in action for medal events with the likes of Jeswin Aldrin, Murali Sreeshankar and Avinash Sable looking for podium spots in medal events. India boxers will also be in action with Nikhat Zareen being the headline yet again as she competes in a semifinal bout. Follow for all the latest updates.

