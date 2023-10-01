Sunday, October 01, 2023
     
  Asian Games 2023 Live updates: Aditi Ashok eyes historic golf Gold, Athletics medals on offer in Hangzhou
Asian Games 2023 Live updates: After a historic day for India at the Asian Games 2023, the Indian athletes eye more medals on another busy day in Hangzhou. Aditi Ashok, Nikhat Zareen, Murali Sreeshankar, Badminton team and others eye for medals on Day 8. Follow for latest updates.

Written By : Varun Malik, Kumar Rupesh
New Delhi
Updated on: October 01, 2023 6:49 IST
Aditi Ashok and Nikhat Zareen
Image Source : PTI Aditi Ashok and Nikhat Zareen

Asian Games 2023 Live updates: After a historic Day at the Asian Games, the Indian contingent is gunning for more medals in Hangzhou. The men's Badminton team has already registered a never-before-achieved milestone of reaching a team final at the Asiad. They will be up against China for the Gold medal match in the afternoon. Meanwhile, Aditi Ashok is looking for a historic Gold medal in Golf. India women have never won a medal at the Asiad and she is in touching distance of etching in the history books.

Several athletes will also be in action for medal events with the likes of Jeswin Aldrin, Murali Sreeshankar and Avinash Sable looking for podium spots in medal events. India boxers will also be in action with Nikhat Zareen being the headline yet again as she competes in a semifinal bout. Follow for all the latest updates.

 

Asian Games 2023 Latest updates

  • Oct 01, 2023 6:48 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Aditi Ashok in action

    Aditi Ashok is in action in the final round in golf. She is in line to win a historic Gold medal.

  • Oct 01, 2023 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Hello and welcome

    Hello and welcome to Day 8 of the Asian Games 2023. We are now into a new month after a historic end to September. The Indian athletes made the nation proud with their performances on Day 7 of the Games and we still can't get over it. However, Aditi Ashok is looking for more history.

