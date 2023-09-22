Asian Games 2023: India's schedule for today; Volleyball team in action, Table Tennis kicks off

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER, GETTY India's Volleyball team and Manika Batra

Asian Games 2023: After four days of action at the biggest multi-sporting event in Asia, September 22 offers more riveting action in Hangzhou, China. The Indian contingent had a mixed day at the Games on September 21, when it saw wins in women's cricket and men's football but a loss in the women's football, disappointed the fans. There was joy in rowing and sailing too with Indians shining on a thrilling Thursday.

Indians will be in action in several events on Friday too. Various races will happen in sailing from 8:30 AM onwards. India men's Volleyball team will also be in action in the Top 12 cross-match against Chinese Taipei, while the Table Tennis contingent will begin its campaign.

Here is India's complete schedule for September 22 and the athletes in action:

Sailing (from 8:30 AM onwards):

Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu - Men's Windsurfing - iQFoil

Ganapathy-Varun Thakkar - Men's Skiff - 49er-KC

Harshita Tomar-Shital Verma - Women's Skiff 49erFX

Sudhanshu Shekhar-Preeti Kongara - Mixed Dinghy - 470

Adhvait Menon - Boy's Dinghy - ILCA4

Neha Thakur - Girl's Dinghy - ILCA4

Chitresh Tatha - Men's Kite - IKA Formula Kite

Nethra Kumanan - Women's Single Dinghy - ILCA6

Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode-Ramya Saravanan - Mixed Multihull - Nacra 17

Eabad Ali - Men's Windsurfer - RSX

Vishnu Saravanan - Men's Dinghy - ILCA7

Ishwariya Ganesh - Women's Windsurfer - RS X

Table Tennis:

Men's Preliminary - India vs Yemen - 9:30 AM IST Group F

Women's Preliminary - India vs Singapore - 1:30 PM IST Group F

Men's Preliminary - India vs Singapore - 3:30 PM IST Group F

Volleyball:

Men's Cross Match - India vs Chinese Taipei - 12:00 PM IST

Rowing:

Men's single scull (M1X) - Semifinals - Balraj Panwar - 1:00 PM IST

Fencing:

Men's Modern Pentathlon - Bonus Round - Mayank Vaibhav Chaphekar - 1:30 PM IST

