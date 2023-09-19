Asian Games 2023: India's schedule for today, live streaming, timings; all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India men's football team

Asian Games 2023: After a year-long delay, the Asian Games kicks off on September 23 in Hangzhou, China with the opening ceremony scheduled to take place on Saturday. India sent a 655-member contingent for the sporting spectacle and the contingent will be competing in 41 disciplines. Even though the opening ceremony is scheduled on Saturday, a few sporting events get underway on Tuesday, September 19.

Four events are being held on Tuesday. India will also be in action on two of those events. Cricket (Women's), Football (Men's), Volleyball (Men's) and Beach Volleyball (Men's and Women's) are being held on the first day. India will compete in Football and Volleyball, while the nation's cricket event is scheduled later.

India's schedule on September 19

The Indian Men's team will face Cambodia in a Preliminary Pool C game. The match will start at 4:30 PM IST. The Sunil Chhetri-led Indian team will be facing China in a Pool A game at 5 PM IST.

India vs Cambodia (Volleyball) Pool C game - 4:30 PM IST

India vs China (Football) Pool A game - 5 PM IST

When and where to watch in India?

Fans can catch the action live from the comfort of their homes at Sony Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.

Indian men's football squad for the Asian Games:

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav

Midfielders: Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto

Defenders: Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga

Goalkeepers: Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

India men's Volleyball squad

Amit, Vinit Kumar, S Ammarambath, Muthusamy Appavu, Hari Prasad, Rohit Kumar, Manoj Lakshmipuram Manjunatha, U Mohan, Ashwal Rai, Santhosh Sahaya Anthoni Raj, Guru Prasanth Subramanian Venkatasubbu, Erin Varghese

