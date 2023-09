Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Indian rowing contingent

Asian Games 2023: The Indian contingent on Sunday bagged the nation's first medals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou. The shooting and rowing athletes won two Silver medals as India opened its medals tally on Day 1 of the Hangzhou spectacle. Women shooters Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita and Ashi Chouksey bagged a Silver medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Team event. Meanwhile, Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh took the second prize in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls.

More to follow...

Latest Sports News