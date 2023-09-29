Asian Games 2023 India on Day 6: Eight medals boost India to no.4 in standings

Follow us on Image Source : AP India team in men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men's Final on Sep 29, 2023

Indian contingent enjoyed a big success on day 6 of the Asian Games 2023 tournament on Friday, September. Palak Gulia won Gold in the women's 10m pistol individual event as India claimed a total of eight medals to take their overall tally to 33.

India opened the day 6 campaign with a Silver medal in the women's 10m pistol team event and then the men's team bagged a Gold in the 50m rifle 3P team event. India missed out on a gold in tennis as Saketh Myneni and Ramanathan Ramkumar lost in the men's doubles final event but India can hope for another medal as Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale entered the finals of the mixed doubles today.

Palak and Esha Singh gave India their biggest joy on Friday as the duo finished as top two in the women's 10m pistol event. Palak bagged the historic gold while Esha settled for a silver.

In squash, the women's team clinched the Bronze but the men's team stormed into the final and will take on Pakistan in a clash for Gold on Saturday. Star boxer Nikhat Zareen also confirmed a medal as she entered the semi-final round and bagged a Paris Olympics 2024 quota for India.

Kiran Baliyan finished day 6 for India with their first-ever medal in athletics in Asiad 2022. She claimed Bronze in the women's shot put event to take India's overall medal tally to 33.

India's medal winners on Day 6:

Silver - Women's 10m pistol team event Gold - Men's 50m rifle 3P team event Silver - Men's tennis doubles Silver - Women's 10m pistol individual event (Esha Singh) Gold - Women's 10m pistol individual event (Palak Gulia) Bronze - Women's squash team Silver - Men's 50m rifle individual event (Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar) Bronze - Women's Shot Put (Kiran Baliyan)

India's overall medal tally and standings in Asian Games 2023 after Day 6:

Standings Nation G S B Total 1 China 105 63 32 200 2 Japan 27 35 37 99 3 South Korea 26 28 48 102 4 India 8 12 13 33 5 Thailand 8 3 9 20

Latest Sports News