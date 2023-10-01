Asian Games 2023: India men's and women's shooting teams clinch Gold, Silver in trap event

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prithviraj Tondaiman

Asian Games 2023: The Indian shooters brought more laurels for the nation as the men's and women's teams clinched Gold and Silver medals, respectively at the Asian Games 2023. The men's team of Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Sandhu, and Prithviraj Tondaiman clinched the Gold medal at the Men's Trap Team event as shooting continued to rain medals at the Asiad.

The women's team of Manisha Keer, Rajeshwari Kumari, and Preeti Rajak bagged a Silver in the Women's Trap Team event as India made a strong start to Day 8 of the Games. Earlier Aditi Ashok bagged a historic Silver for India in golf. Aditi Ashok has become the first Indian woman to win a medal in golf at the Asiad. The 25-year-old Indian won a Silver earlier on Sunday.

Earlier, India won six medals in golf at the Asiad but all of those were won by men. Aditi was in the Gold medal contention on the final day, with a seven-stroke lead over the second-placed Yubol ahead of the fourth round. The 25-year-old Indian registered a score of 22-under 194 after the first three rounds. She was seven shots clear of Yubol but had a poor day with 5 over 77 on the final day.

More to follow...

Latest Sports News