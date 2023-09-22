Asian Games: India beat Chinese Taipei to reach into quarterfinal, Balraj Panwar in sculls finals

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India's Volleyball team

Asian Games: The India men's Volleyball team cruised past Chinese Taipei in the Top 12 cross-match to reach into the Quarterfinals in the ongoing Asian Games. The Indian team thrashed its opponents with a 25-22, 25-22, 25-21 win to confirm a place in the 1-6th place playoffs. The Indians will now face Japan in the quarterfinals.

The Indian team had earlier stunned giants South Korea in a Pool C game by 3-2 in a thrilling five-setter. They have now achieved a straight sets win over 2018 Bronze medallist Chinese Taipei. Meanwhile, Balraj Panwar also starred in the men's singles sculls semifinals as he finished third to qualify for the final A.

The Indian Volleyball team was trailing in the first set by 6-10 but then made a thumping comeback to come close 11-13 before achieving parity at 21-21. The Vinit Kumar side then won 25-22 to take the opener. The team led 3-0 in the second set but gave away the advantage at 17-17 before taking the second set 25-22. The Indians dominated the third set with a 10-4 lead before getting level at 14-14. But the Indians managed to close the deal in straight sets with a 25-21 win.

"They are an experienced team, play fast. They took the lead in the first two sets, but our team covered well and snatched the lead. We expected a four-setter, but our team played well with man-to-man marking and improved a lot," India Volleyball captain Vinit said after the match.

"Pakistan also had defeated them (Chinese Taipei) 3-0, so we were under pressure to defeat them. With back-to-back wins over Korea and Chinese Taipei, this is a good morale booster ahead of our match against Japan. We are not inferior to anyone. Japan are a good side and we expect a tough contest," assistant coach Jaideep Sarkar said.

Meanwhile, Rower Balraj Panwar was brilliant in the men's singles sculls event. He finished third with a timing of 7:22:22 in the semifinal F A/B2 to qualify for the final A.

Latest Sports News