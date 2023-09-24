Asian Games 2023: India add Silver, Bronze in rowing; Ramita takes third place in 10m Air Rifle

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian rowers and Ramita

Asian Games: The Indian rowing contingent made merry of the medal events on the opening day of the Asian Games 2023 as it added two more medals - a Silver and a Bronze on a thrilling Sunday. After clinching a silver medal at the Men's Light-weight Double Sculls, the Indian grabbed a Silver in the Men's Eight Final and a Bronze in the Men's Pair events at the Fuyang Water Sports Centre in Hangzhou. Meanwhile, Ramita Jindal took a Bronze at the 10m Air Rifle women's final.

Ram Lekh and Babu Lal Yadav bagged a Bronze in the Pair Final A with a timing of 6:50.41s. They constantly remained at the third place in all the four distance intervals. They were third with a timing of 1:38.30s in the first 500m, before clocking 3:20.85s after 1000m. The duo fended their third place as they timed 5:05.11s at the 1500m before finishing on the podium behind Uzbekistan.

Second silver in Rowing, Ramita adds another medal

The rowing contingent clinched the second Silver medal in the Men's Eight team with a timing of 5:43.01s. They finished less than three seconds behind the Gold medal winner China. The Indian team comprised Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish and Uttam Dhananjay Pande. China finished first with a timing of 5:40.17s, while Indonesia took the Bronze at 5:45.51s on the clock.

Meanwhile, Ramita took the Bronze medal after winning a Silver in Women's 10m Air Rifle. She finished third in the 10m Air Rifle women's final. She scored a total of 230.1 points in her 22 shots in Final Hall. China's Yuting Huang won the Gold medal with a new Games record of 252.7, while her countrywoman Jiayu Han won Silver with a score of 251.3.

