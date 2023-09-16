Asian Games 2023 full schedule, top Indians in action; all you need to know about Hangzhou sporting carnival

Saturday, September 16, 2023
     
The opening ceremony for the Asian Games 2023 take place on September 23, however, a few sports will already get underway from September 19 onwards. India has sent a 655-athlete contingent for the 19th edition of the Games in Hangzhou, China.

Asian Games 2023 complete schedule
The Asian Games 2023 is set to unfold in China as the top nations from the continent head to Hangzhou for the 19th edition of the Games. The tournament is the second-largest multi-sport event and will get underway from September 23 onwards. The Games were originally scheduled to be held in September 2022 but were postponed to 2023 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 45 nations will be competing in the Hangzhou sporting carnival with competitions being held in 40 sports and 61 disciplines. India has sent a 655-athlete contingent for the Games that will compete in 39 sports. The largest Indian contingent belongs to athletics, where 68 Indians will be in action. The Games will begin on September 23 but a few sports will kick off from September 19 onwards. Here is the full schedule of the Asian Games and top Indian athletes that will be in action for the tournament.

Date Event
September 19-25 Cricket (women's)
September 19-26 Volleyball
September 19-28 Beach Volleyball
September 19- October 7 Football
September 20-25 Rowing
September 21-27 Sailing
September 22- October 2 Table Tennis
September 24-26 Rugby Sevens
September 24-27 Judo
September 24-27 Skateboarding
September 24-28 Taekwondo
September 24-29 Fencing
September 24-29 Swimming
September 24-29 Artistic Gymnastics
September 24-30 Tennis
September 24- October 1 Shooting
September 24- October 5 Boxing
September 24- October 5 Handball
September 24- October 7 Hockey
September 24- October 7 Chess
September 25- October 1

Basketball 3X3
September 25- October 7 Water Polo
September 26- October 2 Softball
September 26- October 5 Squash
September 26- October 6 Equestrian
September 26- October 6 Basketball
September 26- October 7 Baseball
September 27- October 6 Bridge
September 27- October 7 Cricket (men's)
September 28- October 1 Golf
September 29- October 2 Triathlon
September 28- October 7 Badminton
September 29- October 5 Athletics
September 30- October 4 Diving
September 30- October 7 Roller Skating
September 30- October 7 Volleyball (women's)
September 30- October 7 Weightlifting
October 1 BMX Racing
October 1-7 Archery
October 2-7 Kabbadi
October 3-7 Soft Tennis
October 3-7 Sport Climbing
October 4-6 Dragon Boat
October 4-7 Wrestling
October 5-7 Slalom
October 5-7 Jiu-jitsu
October 5-8 Karate
October 6-7 Rhytemic Gymnastics
October 6-7 Breaking
October 6-7 Marathon Swimming
October 6-8 Artictic Swimming

Top Indians in action for the Asian Games

The Asian tournament will feature some Indian heavyweights in action. For the first time ever, both Indian men's and women's teams will be taking part in the cricket competition at the Games. The Men's team will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, while Smriti Mandhana will lead the women's side as Harmanpreet Kaur is facing a two-match ban.  Reigning Asian Games champion Neeraj Chopra will be the biggest crowd-puller in the athletics contingent. Former world champion PV Sindhu will be leading a 19-member Badminton contingent at the Games.

The Badminton contingent will also witness the likes of HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen in action. Shiva Thapa, Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain are among the Indian boxers taking part in the Games. The table tennis contingent will see Sharath Kamal Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula, among others. The athletics contingent features Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Sreeshanker, Jeswin Alrdin Johnson and Avinash Sable among others.

