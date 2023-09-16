Asian Games 2023 full schedule, top Indians in action; all you need to know about Hangzhou sporting carnival

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, AP Neeraj Chopra and official mascots of Asian Games 2023

The Asian Games 2023 is set to unfold in China as the top nations from the continent head to Hangzhou for the 19th edition of the Games. The tournament is the second-largest multi-sport event and will get underway from September 23 onwards. The Games were originally scheduled to be held in September 2022 but were postponed to 2023 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 45 nations will be competing in the Hangzhou sporting carnival with competitions being held in 40 sports and 61 disciplines. India has sent a 655-athlete contingent for the Games that will compete in 39 sports. The largest Indian contingent belongs to athletics, where 68 Indians will be in action. The Games will begin on September 23 but a few sports will kick off from September 19 onwards. Here is the full schedule of the Asian Games and top Indian athletes that will be in action for the tournament.

Date Event September 19-25 Cricket (women's) September 19-26 Volleyball September 19-28 Beach Volleyball September 19- October 7 Football September 20-25 Rowing September 21-27 Sailing September 22- October 2 Table Tennis September 24-26 Rugby Sevens September 24-27 Judo September 24-27 Skateboarding September 24-28 Taekwondo September 24-29 Fencing September 24-29 Swimming September 24-29 Artistic Gymnastics September 24-30 Tennis September 24- October 1 Shooting September 24- October 5 Boxing September 24- October 5 Handball September 24- October 7 Hockey September 24- October 7 Chess September 25- October 1 Basketball 3X3 September 25- October 7 Water Polo September 26- October 2 Softball September 26- October 5 Squash September 26- October 6 Equestrian September 26- October 6 Basketball September 26- October 7 Baseball September 27- October 6 Bridge September 27- October 7 Cricket (men's) September 28- October 1 Golf September 29- October 2 Triathlon September 28- October 7 Badminton September 29- October 5 Athletics September 30- October 4 Diving September 30- October 7 Roller Skating September 30- October 7 Volleyball (women's) September 30- October 7 Weightlifting October 1 BMX Racing October 1-7 Archery October 2-7 Kabbadi October 3-7 Soft Tennis October 3-7 Sport Climbing October 4-6 Dragon Boat October 4-7 Wrestling October 5-7 Slalom October 5-7 Jiu-jitsu October 5-8 Karate October 6-7 Rhytemic Gymnastics October 6-7 Breaking October 6-7 Marathon Swimming October 6-8 Artictic Swimming

Top Indians in action for the Asian Games

The Asian tournament will feature some Indian heavyweights in action. For the first time ever, both Indian men's and women's teams will be taking part in the cricket competition at the Games. The Men's team will be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, while Smriti Mandhana will lead the women's side as Harmanpreet Kaur is facing a two-match ban. Reigning Asian Games champion Neeraj Chopra will be the biggest crowd-puller in the athletics contingent. Former world champion PV Sindhu will be leading a 19-member Badminton contingent at the Games.

The Badminton contingent will also witness the likes of HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen in action. Shiva Thapa, Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain are among the Indian boxers taking part in the Games. The table tennis contingent will see Sharath Kamal Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula, among others. The athletics contingent features Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Sreeshanker, Jeswin Alrdin Johnson and Avinash Sable among others.

