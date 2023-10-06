Asian Games 2023 Day 13 Roundup: Gold in hockey, cricket team enters final, 100 medals confirmed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India hockey team after winning Gold in Asian Games 2023 on Oct 6

In an unprecedented achievement, the Indian contingent confirmed a historic 100 medals in the Asian Games 2023 on Friday, October 6. The men's hockey team secured their fourth Gold at Asiad as India claimed as many as nine medals on Day 13 to take the overall tally to 95.

Enjoying their best-ever results in Asiad history, India arguably witnessed memorable performances today. Indian women's team claimed bronze in Sepaktakraw to open India's account on Friday and then bagged bronze in the archery recurve team event. The men's team settled for Silver in the archery recurve team event to continue India's dominance in the sport.

Indian wrestlers also contributed to India's growing medal tally with Sonam Malik (62kg), Kiran Bishnoi (76kg) and Aman Sehrawat (57kg) winning Bronze each. Sonam's medal also confirmed India's medal count to the historic 100-mark. Naorem Roshibina Devi won silver in the women's Wushu category and the men's team secured silver in the Bridge event.

Playing in Asiad for the first time, the men's cricket team registered an easy nine-wicket win over Bangladesh to enter the final. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will be facing Afghanistan for the Gold match on Saturday. In the biggest highlight of the day, the men's hockey team defeated Asian champions Japan by 5-1 in the final claim to give India their 22nd gold in Asiad 2022.

India's star badminton pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat Malaysia's Teng Fong Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh by 21-17, 21-12 in the men's double semifinal and secured India its first-ever final in Asian Games history.

India's medal winners on Day 13:

Bronze - Sepaktakraw (India women's team) Bronze - Archery Women's recurve team event (Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur & Simranjeet Kaur) Silver - Archery Men's recurve team event (Atanu Das, Bhiraj and Tushar) Silver - Wushu (Naorem Roshibina Devi) Bronze - Wrestling freestyle 62kg (Sonam Malik) Bronze - Wrestling freestyle 76kg (Kiran Bishnoi) Bronze - Wrestling Freestyle 57kg (Aman Sehrawat) Gold - Men's Hockey team Silver - Men's Bridge event

Asian Games Medals standing:

Standing Team G S B Total 1 China 184 104 62 353 2 Japan 47 57 62 166 3 South Korea 36 49 84 169 4 India 22 34 39 95 5 Uzbekistan 20 18 26 64

