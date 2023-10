Follow us on Image Source : AP Avinash Sable won Gold in men's 3000m steeplechase

India's Avinash Sable scripted history in Hangzhou on Sunday, October 1 by winning the first-ever Gold medal in men's 3000m steeplechase in the Asian Games. Sable literally strolled his way to a Gold medal in the last lap as his competitors were nowhere near him as he clocked 8:19:53 to hand India their 12th Gold in the ongoing Games.

More to follow...

