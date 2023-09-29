Friday, September 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Asian Games 2023: All you need to know about Palak Gulia, India's teenage shooting sensation

Asian Games 2023: All you need to know about Palak Gulia, India's teenage shooting sensation

Palak Gulia shattered the Asian Games record on her way to the gold medal in the women's 10m air pistol individual event. India's Esha Singh bagged silver while the bronze went to Pakistan's Kishmana Talak. Palak's gold is one of the most stand-out individual achievements that have come India's way.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: September 29, 2023 14:13 IST
Palak Gulia
Image Source : PTI Palak Gulia at Asian Games

Within hours of claiming a gold medal in the final of the women's 10m pistol event (individual), India's Palak Gulia has the netizens chanting her name. It is no surprise though, as the teenager achieved a historic milestone on her way to her golden peak. She aggregated a total of 242.1 points to create a new Asian Games record on Friday, September 29.

Her golden achievement has helped India move all the way to number four on the medals tally of the Asian Games and the country is now only trailing behind the apex position holders China, the second-placed Republic of South Korea and Japan who are currently third on the table.

Palak faced stern competition from her compatriot and another emerging shooting sensation of India, Esha Singh. Both Palak and Esha gave each other a stiff fight before the former took a decisive lead in the final moments of the event to secure the top position on the podium and Esha had to settle for silver.

Kishmana Talak of Pakistan won the bronze to round off the podium.

Who is Palak Gulia?

Born in Jhajjar, Haryana on November 9, 2005, Palak always had a keen interest in athletics but she soon fell in love with shooting during her early schooling. Her love for the sport made her rapidly rise up the ranks and managed to be a part of India's women's team that claimed silver in the 10m pistol event at the Shotgun and Rifle/Pistol World Championships in Cairo, Egypt in 2022.

What stands out about Palak is the fact that she came into the Asian Games after a disappointing run at the ISSF World Shooting Championships at Baku as she failed to secure a berth in the Paris Olympics. But the 17-year-old didn't let the disappointment hurt her performance in Hangzhou.

Related Stories
Asian Games 2023: Palak wins Gold, Esha Singh bags Silver as shooters bring glory to India

Asian Games 2023: Palak wins Gold, Esha Singh bags Silver as shooters bring glory to India

India TV Sports Wrap on September 29: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on September 29: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Who is Esha Singh? Indian prodigy to clinch four medals at Hangzhou Asian Games

Who is Esha Singh? Indian prodigy to clinch four medals at Hangzhou Asian Games

 

 

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Top News

Related Other Sports News

Latest News