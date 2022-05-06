Asian Games 2022 in China postponed due to spurt in Covid-19 cases

Follow us on Image Source : AP The Asian Games 2022 has been postponed. (File Photo)

The 2022 Asian Games that was scheduled to take place in Hangzhou in September has been postponed indefinitely, news agency AFP reported quoting organisers on Friday.

The rising number of Covid-19 cases might have forced the organisers to postpone the mega event. However, no official reason was given for the postponement.

"The Olympic Council of Asia has announced that the 19th Asian Games, originally scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 10 to 25, 2022, will be postponed," said a statement on the official Games website.

The new dates for the sporting contest "will be announced at a later date", the statement added.

The host city of Hangzhou lies near the country's biggest city, Shanghai, which has endured a weeks-long lockdown as part of the ruling Communist Party's zero-tolerance approach to the virus.

Organisers said last month that Hangzhou, a city of 12 million in eastern China, had finished constructing some 56 competition venues for the Asian Games and Asian Para Games.