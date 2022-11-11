Friday, November 11, 2022
     
  5. Asian Boxing Championships: Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain clinches gold

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: November 11, 2022 18:53 IST
Lovlina Borgohain
Image Source : PTI Lovlina Borgohain

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain won the gold medal at the Asian Elite Boxing Championships on Friday. She registered victory in the 75 Kg category, women's division.

In other matches, Minakshi settled for silver in the 52 kg division, Parveen clinched gold in the 63 kg category. 

Following is the list of ongoing and upcoming matches in the women's category on Friday:

  • 6.30 pm - Saweety (81kg) vs Gulsaya Yerzhan (KAZ) 
  • 6.45 pm - Alfiya Pathan (81+kg) vs Islam Husaili (JOR)

The final for the men's category is scheduled for Saturday.

