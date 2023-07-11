Asian Athletics Championships: Why is Lord Hanuman chosen as official mascot of event?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Asian Athletics Championships 2023 mascot

Asian Athletics Championships: The 25th edition of the Asian Athletics Championships is set to kick off on July 12 in Bangkok, Thailand. The event will be a five-day affair featuring the best athletes from the region having a go at each other in the continental event. The Championship will feature over 50 Indian athletes including star athletes Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Jyothi Yarraji and Murali Sreeshankar.

The occasion of the event marks 50 years of the creation of the Asian Athletics Association. Meanwhile, the local administration and organising committee on Tuesday chose the revered Lord Hanuman as the official mascot for the Championship.

Why Lord Hanuman is the mascot for the event?

Explaining the reason for having Lord Hanuman as the mascot for the continental event, the Asian Athletics stated, "As Hanuman exhibits extraordinary abilities in Rama’s service throughout the adventure, including speed, strength, courage, and wisdom, the friendship between the two develops and deepens, proving ultimately that Hanuman’s greatest ability is, in fact, his incredibly staunch loyalty and devotion. A perfect combination of strength, intelligence, and wisdom".

Also, like India, Legendary Ramayana is popular in many other Southeast countries and Thailand is among them. There is also a Thai version of the Ramayana, called - Ramakein.

Indians at Asian Athletics Championships, no Neeraj, Avinash

There will be over 50 Indians participating in the regional competition. The Indians to make the cut are men’s shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, hurdler Jyothi Yarraji, and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, among others. India earlier announced a 54-member contingent but due to injuries to a few, the number was reduced a bit.

Notably, Neeraj Chopra and Avinash Sable will not be with the Indian contingent for the Championship. Both athletes are preparing for the World Athletics Championships in August.

