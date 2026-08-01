Arundhati Choudhary wins India's 11th Commonwealth Games gold medal, Lovlina Borgohain settles for silver

Glasgow:

Indian boxer Arundhati Choudhary secured the country's 11th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games after defeating England's Chantelle Reid in the women's 70kg final. Arundhati delivered a dominant performance to register a 5-0 unanimous points victory and become the Commonwealth Games champion in her category.

Competing in the red corner, Arundhati controlled the bout from the opening round and built a decisive advantage on the judges' scorecards. The Indian won the first round 4-1 before taking complete control in the second round, which all five judges awarded in her favour. She maintained her composure in the final round to complete a clean sweep, with every judge scoring the contest 30-27 in her favour except one scorecard that read 29-28.

Reid, who needed a strong final round to change the momentum, struggled to break through Arundhati's defence and was unable to mount a late comeback. The Indian boxer effectively managed the distance, countered Reid's attacks and ensured the contest remained under her control. Notably, Reid had entered the final with significant international experience, including a World Championship bronze medal in 2025 but it wasn’t her night.

Lovlina struggles in first round, which decided the fate

Next in the women's 75kg final, Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain missed out on gold after losing to Australia's Emma-Sue Greentree by a 4-1 split decision. Lovlina, who had already secured India's first medal in boxing at these Games after receiving a semifinal bye, fought back strongly after losing the opening round.

Greentree started the contest aggressively, using quick combinations to put Lovlina under pressure. The Indian responded in the second round with accurate left jabs and improved attacking movement, winning the round 4-1 to level the contest on several judges' scorecards.

The final round turned into a close battle, with both boxers exchanging strong punches. Greentree edged the decisive round 4-1, securing the gold medal, while Lovlina had to settle for silver.

Despite the defeat, India's boxing campaign continued its impressive run at the Games, with Arundhati joining the growing list of Indian gold medallists in the sport. She joined Sakshi Choundhary and Priya Ghanghas, who won gold in boxing earlier today. With that, India now have 35 medals, moving to number four in the medal tally.

Also Read:

Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas win consecutive gold medals in boxing