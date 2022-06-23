Swimmer Anita Alvarez faints at world swimming championship, sinks to bottom of pool

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Anita was later rushed to the pool's medical centre.

In a shocking turn of events, artistic swimmer, Anita Alvarez, fainted at the world swimming championships in Budapest, sunk to the bottom of the pool, and was rescued by her coach.

Alvarez lost consciousness after completing her solo free final. Her coach, Andrea Fuentes, was quick to realise that something was up and dived in immediately to rescue Anita.

To make matters worse, Alvarez wasn't breathing when she was pulled back up by her coach. She was rushed to the pool's medical centre. The team later issued a statement saying that Anita was doing well.

In a statement to the US Artistic Swimming Instagram page, Andrea Fuentes mentioned that things like these can happen in high-endurance sports. He also added that Anita was doing well and all her vitals were fine.

"Anita is fine. The doctors checked all vitals, and everything is normal: heart rate, oxygen, sugar levels, and blood pressure. We sometimes forget that this happens in other high-endurance sports. In Marathon, cycling, and cross country, we all have seen images, where some athletes don’t make it to the finish line and others, help them to get there. Our sport is no different than others, just in a pool, we push through limits, and sometimes we find them. Anita feels good now and the doctors also say she is fine."

As of now, Anita is advised to take rest. The doctors will take a call on whether she can swim free team finals on Thursday or not.