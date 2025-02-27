Arjuna awardee boxer Saweety Boora lodges FIR against husband Deepak Hooda alleging dowry harassment Boxer Saweety Boora has filed an FIR against husband Deepak Hooda. She complained of her asking for dowry and also mentioned that her husband used to assault her. A case has been registered under Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Arjuna awardee boxer Saweety Boora has lodged an FIR against her husband Deepak Hooda, accusing him and his family of assaulting her for dowry. Deepak, a professional Kabbadi player and also an Arjuna Award winner, opened up on the matter, stating that he would not be commenting anything negative against his wife. He mentioned being sick at the moment and has requested the court to issue another date for the case.

“I have submitted a medical certificate and requested a later date. I will certainly go there (to the police station) but I won't make a negative comment against my wife. I have not been allowed to meet her,” Hooda told PTI.

Seema, SHO of the women police station, Hisar informed that the FIR was filed on February 25. She added that Hooda was issued a notice a couple of times but he is yet to turn up.

“An FIR dated February 25 has been lodged based on the complaint given by Saweety Boora against her husband Deepak Hooda. We gave him notice 2-3 times, but he did not turn up,” Seema said.

She added that Hooda asked for a luxury car and also assaulted Saweety multiple times. It has been reported that monetary demands were also made but the details of the same were not shared.

“A demand for a luxury car was made and met, but her husband beats her, also raises monetary demand,” Seema added.

Notably, a case has been registered under Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to a husband or family treating the woman with cruelty.

Meanwhile, Hooda has contested in Haryana elections in 2024. He contested with a BJP ticket from the Meham constituency in Rohtak district but lost in the election. When it comes to his Kabbadi career, he won gold in the South Asian Games in 2016.