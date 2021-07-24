Archery: Deepika/Pravin make strong comeback to beat Chinese Taipei; reach Olympic mixed team quarterfinals

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Archery: Deepika/Pravin make strong comeback against Chinese Taipei to reach Olympic quarterfinals

India's mixed-team duo of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav made an incredible comeback in their round-of-16 game against Chinese Taipei to reach the quarterfinals of the event.

India were 0-2 down after the end of the first set but since made an excellent recovery, with both Deepika and Pravin finding a perfect ten in the first two arrows of the second set. The set eventually ended in a tie but more importantly, India had a point on a board.

The duo then hit a 40/40 in the third set, allowing no opportunity for Chinese Taipei to take a further lead in the game. The opposition archers were put on backfoot straight away and could only score 35/40.

With the score level at 3-3, the Indian team made a disappointing start, hitting 9 and 8 in the first two arrows. With the opposition scoring 19/20, Deepika and Pravin -- once again -- had to make a comeback from behind to survive in the Olympics.

FOLLOW 2020 TOKYO OLYMPICS LIVE COVERAGE HERE

The Chinee Taipei archers couldn't repeat their almost perfect performance, hitting 17/20 in the last two arrows. Pravin Jadhav, then, hit a 10/10, with Deepika finding the bull eyes on the board again to seal an incredible comeback for India.

India will meet the winners of the game between Bangladesh and South Korea in the quarterfinals of the mixed team event.

Earlier on Friday, Deepika Kumari had finished 9th in the women's ranking round, while Pravin Jadhav was the highest-ranked Indian archer (over Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai) in the men's event.