Archery: Atanu Das defeats Korea's two-time Olympic champion, advances to Round of 16

Atanu Das defeated two-time Olympic gold medallist Oh Jin Hyek in a stirring Round of 32 clash of men's individual section at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

The match went into a shoot-off where Das struck a 10 in response to the Korean's 9. With the win, the 29-year-old Indian booked a place in Round of 16.

Oh Jin Hyek found two 9s to take the first set 26-25 before Das three successive 9s to tie the second set.

The third set also was a tie with Das hitting three successive 9s again. Das got the better of Hyek in the fourth set to level it 4-4, forcing the match to go to a shoot-off.

Das and his wife Deepika Kumari have now made it to the Round of 16. They are the two Indians left in the fray.

Earlier in the day, Das saw off a tough challenge from Chinese Taipei's Deng Yu-Cheng in a five-setter to move into round two.

Both the players won two sets each following some intense shooting to be locked 4-4 and in the decider too they were going neck-and-neck till 19-all.

But the archer from Chinese Taipei crumbled under pressure, misfiring a 7 as Das, who had slipped behind rookie Pravin Jadhav in the ranking round on Friday, held his nerve to seal a 6-4 win after drilling in a 9 in the yellow ring.

(With PTI Inputs)