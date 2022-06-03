Follow us on Image Source : PTI Anurag Thakur attends bicycle rally

World Bicycle Day: Anurag Thakur unwraps Fit India Freedom Rider Cycle rally

As the entire world celebrates World Bicycle Day, Union Minister Anurag Thakur took to the streets of New Delhi and participated in the nationwide "Fit India Freedom Rider Cycle rally", Anurag Thakur who is extremely popular among the youth of the country quoted as "Cycling can play the biggest role in the Fit India campaign. On World Bicycle Day, we are giving a clear message that everyone should make cycling a part of their daily life. Cycling will keep you healthy and help build a clean India".

Leading by example, Thakur along with 750 young cyclists peddled for a distance of 7.5kilometers. Kiran Rijiju who is a health & fitness freak himself flagged off the event from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium which saw the presence of Family Welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi.

To celebrate the occasion of World Bicycle Day, rallies over 100 locations including 75 iconic places were organized on Friday. To keep the excitement soaring high, union minister Anurag Thakur also joined 1500-plus people who participated in the 7.5km rally. Making the intent of this rally clear Thakur said that the aim of this program is to motivate people to take up cycling in their daily lives for physical fitness.

(Inputs from PTI)