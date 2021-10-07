Thursday, October 07, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Anshu Malik creates history, becomes first Indian woman wrestler to win silver in World Ch'ship

Anshu Malik creates history, becomes first Indian woman wrestler to win silver in World Ch'ship

Anshu had defeated junior European champion Solomiia Vynnyk to ensure India's first medal from this edition of the event.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2021 22:24 IST
Anshu Malik
Image Source : TWITTER

Anshu Malik

Anshu Malik on Thursday created history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to clinch silver in World Championships. Anshu lost the final bout against USA's Helen Louise Maroulis. 

Maroulis, a former Olympic winner, and two-time world champion defeated Malik 4-1 to clinch her third title in Oslo.

Related Stories

Anshu had defeated junior European champion Solomiia Vynnyk to ensure India's first medal from this edition of the event. At least thrice, she effected take-down moves from the left of Vynnyk and finished the bout with an exposure move. 

Earlier, she had outclassed Kazakhstan's Nilufar Raimova via technical superiority 4-1 in the pre-quarters and later outwitted Mongolia's Davaachimeg Erkhembayar 5-1 in the quarterfinals.

Only four Indian women wrestlers had previously won medals at the Worlds and all of them -- Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012), Pooja Dhanda (2018) and Vinesh Phogat (2019) -- had clinched bronze.

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News