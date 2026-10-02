Ankush Panghal defeats Kim Min-seong, wins gold in men's 80kg boxing at Asian Games 2026

The Indian contingent has been exceptional in boxing at the Asian Games 2026. After Lovlina Borgohain and Parveen Hooda’s gold medal victories, Ankush Panghal has brought home the gold for India as well in the men’s 80kg boxing event, defeating Kim Min-seong in the summit clash.

Throughout the game, Ankush was being aggressive, but the South Korean maintained his distance in the game. The Indian boxer went on to land a couple of uppercuts, with Min-seong scoring a warning point as well. The first round ended with Ankush being dominant by a score of 4-1.

The second round began with Ankush connecting some quick punches. Both boxers went on to land some body shots, and as the South Korean went into aggressive mode, Ankush resorted to counterpunching and consistently scored points, taking away the second round by a score of 5-0.

The third round saw Ankush resort to counterpunching once more. While Kim Min-seong went aggressive, looking to score some points, Ankush maintained his composure and the huge lead that he had over his opponent. He won the third round by a score of 4-0 and brought home the 14th gold medal for India at the Asian Games 2026.

Lovlina-Parveen impressed with their performances as well

Shortly before Ankush Panghal’s gold medal win, it was the performance of Parveen Hooda that stood out for India. The star boxer defeated Chinese Taipei’s Chen in the women’s 65 kg final. It is worth noting that after missing out on the bronze in the last edition of the Asian Games due to doping concerns, Parveen’s gold medal victory would be sweeter than ever for India’s ace boxer.

On the other hand, one of the biggest names in Indian boxing, Lovlina Borgohain, also clinched the gold medal. Defeating China’s Bao Ziyi in the women’s 75 kg boxing final, she counterpunched her way to the gold medal, securing India’s 13th gold at the Asian Games 2026. It is worth noting that after the game, Lovlina also came forward and talked about what winning the gold medal means for her and how it is a dream come true.

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Parveen Hooda clinches gold in women's 65kg boxing final, defeats Chen by split decision in thrilling bout