All England 2025: Lakshya Sen's strong run ends in quarterfinal, star shuttler loses to Li Shifeng Lakshya Sen lost his quarterfinal clash to former champion Li Shifeng of China in straight games. Lakshya had defeated the defending champion Jonathan Christie in the round of 16 but could not replicate his success in the quarterfinal.

All England 2025: Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen's spirited run in the All England 2025 came to an end when he lost to China's Li Shifeng in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 14. Lakshya, who had defeated the defending champion Jonathan Christie in the last round, lost to the former champion Shifeng 21-10, 21-16.

Sen came fresh off his stunning win over the defending champion in the round of 16, where he mastered the game and knocked the favourite Christie out with a scoreline of 21-13, 21-10. However, he could not display a similar show in the quarterfinal. He went down fighting against the World No.6 in 45 minutes in straight games.

He had held a strong record against Shifeng coming into this clash. Sen had defeated the Chinese in their last two meetings, including one at the Thomas Cup. The Indian star was looking for a similar showing against him, however, things didn't turn in his favour this time.

Sen suffered a heavy drubbing in the first game. However, he stormed back in the second one, taking an 11-8 lead at the halfway point. Sen could not keep his lead intact after the interval, and despite looking to take the things in the decider, he went down 21-16 in the second game.

Feng will now face the winner of top seed Shi Yu Qi and Loh Kean Yew in the semifinals. Meanwhile, the Indian women's pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand kept making impressive moves. The Indian pair defeated the South Korean pair of Kim Hye-jeong and Kong Hee-yong in the round of 16 clash to make their way into the quarters. This is their third All England quarterfinal in four years.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri are now up against the Chinese pair of Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning in their quarterfinal clash.