Monday, December 13, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Ajay Singh wins 3rd gold for India in Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, qualifies for 2022 CWG

Ajay Singh wins 3rd gold for India in Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, qualifies for 2022 CWG

Popy Hazarika had also won a silver, in the women's 59kg, with a total lift of 189kg (84+105).

PTI PTI
Tashkent Updated on: December 13, 2021 21:55 IST
Indian weightlifter Ajay Singh (centre) on the podium of Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships af
Image Source : SAI (TWITTER)

Indian weightlifter Ajay Singh (centre) on the podium of Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships after winning gold in men's 81 kg category.

Highlights

  • Singh lifted a total of 322kg and also set a national record in snatch (147kg) on Sunday night
  • Singh became the third Indian weightlifter to directly qualify for next year's Commonwealth Games
  • Earlier, Achinta Sheuli (73kg) have also qualified for the CWG after winning gold

Ajay Singh clinched India's third gold of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships here by winning the men's 81kg category. Singh lifted a total of 322kg and also set a national record in snatch (147kg) on Sunday night.

Popy Hazarika had also won a silver, in the women's 59kg, with a total lift of 189kg (84+105).

Related Stories

Singh became the third Indian weightlifter to directly qualify for next year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg) and Achinta Sheuli (73kg) have already qualified for the 2022 CWG after winning gold in their respective competitions.

The gold winners in all wight categories from this championship directly qualify for the 2022 Birmingham CWG while the rest can make it to the Games through the rankings.

 

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News