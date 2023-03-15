Ahead of World Transplant Games, ORGAN India holds conference with athletes

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ORGAN India holds Press conference

The Organ Receiving & Giving Awareness Network (ORGAN) India on Tuesday held a press conference with the Indian athletes ahead of the upcoming World Transplant Games 2023. The organisation is an initiative of the non-profit foundation Parashar Foundation. The World Transplant Games will be held in Perth in April 2023.

The conference was for the Indian athletes taking part in the World Transplant Games including the captain of the Indian contingent Mr Karhun Nanda; Badminton Player and World Transplant Games Medallist- Mr Balveer Singh; Badminton Player and World Transplant Games Medallist- Mr Dharmendra Soti and; quash Player and World Transplant Games Medallist- Mr Digvijay Singh Gujral.

Speaking at the press conference, Arjuna Award and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardee- Mr Ronjan Sodhi wished all the athletes and wanted them to enjoy the competition. "I wish all the best to every athlete participating at World Transplant Games 2023, in Australia. Since I was trained in Australia and had an Australian coach, I want the entire team to totally enjoy fish and chips there as this was something I was fed before I became No.1.The team will rock and bring laurels for the country. All the best”, shared Mr Ronjan Sodhi, Arjuna Award and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardee, Mentor, Manav Rachna Sports Science Centre.

Meanwhile, Anika Parashar, Founder and Chairperson, of ORGAN India said, “We celebrate 10 years of ORGAN India. I founded ORGAN India because my mother, the late Ms Kirti Parashar required a heart transplant in 2013 and now to think, 10 years down the road, we are taking 30 Indian athletes who are either recipients of organs or donors for transplants themselves to Australia to compete in the World Transplant Games! I am proud to know them all, and proud that ORGAN India is getting the opportunity to manage the team and support them. I am deeply grateful to our supporters - Manav Rachna group, Dr O P Bhalla Foundation, Dinesh Vyas Trust, Sports Docs, G K Winding, To The New, EXL, Give India, Whistling Woods, Our Trustees and each member of ORGAN India with whose support we are here."

The theme song for Team India was also unveiled at the conference. The song has been made in collaboration with Whistling Woods International.

The Guest of Honour, Dr NC Wadhwa (IAS Retd.), Director General, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions shared, “Manav Rachna Educational Institutions and Dr O P Bhalla Foundation in partnership with ORGAN India are pleased to host the training camps of the Athletes representing India at World Transplant Games in Perth this year. The athletes registered with ORGAN INDIA were sponsored under Dr OP Bhalla Foundation. They received world-class sports science and rehabilitation facilities with the primary goal of enhancing sporting performance through physio, nutritional and psychological counselling along with extensive sports training. These athletes are a true shining example of resilience and I wish them all the very best for the upcoming games.

