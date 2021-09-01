Ahead of PKL Season 8, Haryana Steelers buy all-rounder Rohit Gulia for Rs 83 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : PRO KABADDI File photo of Rohit Gulia.

Pro Kabaddi League side Haryana Steelers, who finished fifth in the 2019 season, recorded their highest buy in the 2021 PKL auction when they acquired all-rounder Rohit Gulia for Rs 83 lakh.

The Haryana Steelers also bolstered their overseas player contingent on Tuesday night when they bagged Iranian players Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou (raider) and Hamid Mirzaei Nader (all-rounder) for Rs 13.2 lakh and Rs 12.1 lakh respectively.

This season, the Haryana Steelers have bolstered their squad with 10 new additions during the auction, which was held here from August 29-31.

The New Young Players (NYP) draft was carried out August 29, while the overseas and Category A players and Category A (domestic players) went under the hammer on August 30. The auction for the players in categories B, C and D took place on August 31.

The Season 8 of the PKL, which was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will begin in December.

The other seven additions to the Haryana Steelers at the PKL auction included all-rounder Rajesh Narwal (Rs 10 lakh), all-rounder Brijendra Singh Chaudhary (Rs 55 lakh), all-rounder Ajay Ghanghas (Rs 10 lakh), defender Vikas Jaglan (Rs 20 lakh), defender Ravi Kumar (Rs 27.5 lakh), defender Surender Nada (Rs 20 lakh) and defender Rajesh Gurjar (Rs 10 lakh).

The side has retained Vikash Khandola, Vinay, Vikas Chillar and Chand Singh from Season 7 of the PKL.