Ace trap shooter Neeru Dhanda set to be the flag bearer at Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony

In a major development, India’s ace trap shooter Neeru Dhanda is all set to be the women’s flag bearer at the Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony. It is interesting to note that Neeru Dhanda was one of the most successful athletes for India at the event, winning two gold medals and a team silver medal as well.

It is worth noting that Neeru Dhanda returned home to India after winning her third medal at the Asian Games. She will be making the flight back to Japan for the closing ceremony on October 3rd to lead the nation at the ceremony.

Deputy chef de mission Anjali Bhagwat came forward and confirmed the development that Neeru will be making the trip back to Japan. "She is returning to Nagoya tomorrow morning to be the woman flag bearer. The decision on the male flag bearer will be taken tomorrow," Anjali Bhagwat told PTI.

Notably, Bhagwat was also present at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium as the Indian women’s hockey team took on China in the women’s hockey final at the Asian Games 2026.

India performed exceptionally well on October 2nd

It is interesting to note that October 2nd proved to be quite the day for the Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2026. The day began with the women’s recurve archery team winning a historic gold medal, defeating South Korea in the summit clash.

With the first gold of the day secured, star boxer Lovlina Borgohain clinched the gold in the women’s 75 kg boxing final as she defeated China’s Bao Ziyi. Furthermore, Parveen Hooda clinched the gold medal as well, defeating Chinese Taipei’s Chen in the women’s 65 kg boxing final. With two boxing medals secured, it was time for the men to shine.

Bringing home yet another gold medal, Ankush Panghal defeated South Korea’s Kim Min-seong in the men’s 80 kg final. Furthermore, Sujeet Kalkal topped it off, bringing home India’s fifth gold medal of the day. He defeated Tajikistan’s Abdulmazhid Kudiev in the men’s 65 kg freestyle wrestling, as India raised its gold medal tally to 15.

With inputs from PTI

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Sujeet Kalkal wins wrestling gold, defeats Abdulmazhid Kudiev in men's 65kg freestyle at Asian Games 2026