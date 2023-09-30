Asian Games 2023: India defeat Pakistan in squash final to bag Gold medal in men's team event

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India win squash Gold

Asian Games 2023: The Indian men's squash team of Saurav Ghoshal, Abhay Singh, and Mahesh Mangaonkar made a stunning comeback to clinch India's second-ever squash Gold at the Asian Games. The Indians were trailing 0-1 after losing the first match but Saurav Ghoshal scripted India's comeback before Abhay Singh clinched an absolute nail-biter to win his best-of-five match by 3-2. The win propelled India to win the Gold medal best of three match 2-1.

Abhay Singh took on Noor Zaman in the final match after the first two matches could not separate the two arch-rivals. The two stars played a thrilling five-game contest, which went down to the wire in the final game. Abhay was up against the wall and was trailing 8-10 in the decider (fifth) game. There was no space for error as a single point could have denied India a Gold. But Abhay showed his nerves of steel to save those two points before winning the final game 12-10. This is India's second-ever Gold medal in squash at the Asiad after a Gold in the 2014 men's event.

Before Abhay Singh's match, Mahesh Mangaonkar and Saurav Ghoshal played their matches. Mahesh suffered a massive loss, losing in three straight games. Ghoshal then took the responsibility in his own hands. The renowed Indian star took on Pakistan's Muhamaad Asim and defeated him in straight games 3-0. Abhay Singh then joined the party and played his part in the match for the ages.

