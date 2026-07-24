5 underrated Badminton stars to keep an eye on at BWF World Championships 2026

New Delhi:

The BWF World Championships have long been a stage where underdogs announce themselves to the world. Although the spotlight usually falls on the biggest names, every edition has produced unexpected breakthroughs from young challengers. With New Delhi hosting the event from August 17 to 23, several young challengers will look to test themselves against the sport's biggest names. Here are five players capable of causing an upset and even challenging for the title.

1. Ayush Shetty (India), men's singles

The 20-year-old from Karnataka has had a breakout year, winning his first BWF World Tour title at the 2025 US Open Super 300. He then reached the final of the 2026 Badminton Asia Championships, beating three top-10 players along the way, including Olympic silver medallist Kunlavut Vitidsarn. This will be his first Worlds appearance against this level of opposition, but his attacking game and home crowd support make him a genuine threat.

Unnati Hooda (India), women's singles

2. Unnati Hooda (India), women’s singles

At 18, Unnati Hooda has broken into the world's top 20. She is only the third Indian woman to do so after Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu. She stunned Sindhu herself at the 2025 China Open and beat world No. 11 Supanida Katethong at this year's Asia Championships. Facing a stacked draw led by An Se-young, this will be her Worlds debut, but she's shown she can handle the pressure.

3. Alwi Farhan (Indonesia), men's singles

The 20-year-old junior world champion has made a smooth transition to the senior tour, winning the 2025 Macau Open Super 300 and helping Indonesia claim its first Asia Mixed Team title, unbeaten through that campaign. He also beat world No. 3 Anders Antonsen at the Sudirman Cup, showing he can trouble established names.

4. Tomoka Miyazaki (Japan), women's singles

19-year-old Tomoka Miyazaki has climbed into the world's top 10 with title wins at the Orleans Masters and Taipei Open, plus a runner-up finish at the 2024 China Open Super 1000. Known for her speed and consistency in long rallies, she's yet to win a Worlds medal but has the tools to break through in New Delhi.

5. Kalyana Nalbantova (Bulgaria), women's singles

At 20, Kalyana Nalbantova is a two-time European Junior champion and career-high World No. 40, having reached the US Open Super 300 final and helped Bulgaria win its first European Women's Team title. She lacks a deep Worlds run so far, and comes from a nation without a strong history at the event, keeping expectations low. That relative anonymity, combined with wins over several top-20 players, makes her a genuine dark horse capable of surprising the field in New Delhi.

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