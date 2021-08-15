Sunday, August 15, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: PM Narendra Modi to interact with Indian athletes on August 17

2020 Tokyo Paralympics: PM Narendra Modi to interact with Indian athletes on August 17

India's campaign will begin on August 27 with men's and women's archery events. The nation will be competing in nine separate disciplines. 

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 15, 2021 10:36 IST
PM Narendra Modi to interact with India's Tokyo Paralympic
Image Source : PTI/TWITTER

PM Narendra Modi to interact with India's Tokyo Paralympic contingent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday, August 17, interact with India's 2020 Tokyo Paralympic contingent via a virtual conference.

The 2020 Paralympics will be held in the Japanese capital between August 24 and September 5.

Related Stories

On Thursday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and the national governing body accorded a warm send-off to India's 54-member contingent with hope of returning with the best-ever medals tally. Their previous best came in 2016 Rio Games where India won two gold, one silver and one bronze medal. PCI president Deepa Malik, who herself had won a silver medal in shot put at Rio 2016 Games, said, "The games will not be the same again after Tokyo2020 Paralympics. We are going to see a record haul of medals as our athletes are in prime form."

Devendra Jhajharia, who is aiming for his third Paralympics gold (after 2004 and 2016) in F-46 javelin throw, is India's strongest medal prospect amid the presence of Mariyappan Thangavelu (T-63 high jump) and world champion Sandeep Choudhary (F-64 javelin throw). 

India's campaign will begin on August 27 with men's and women's archery events. The nation will be competing in nine separate disciplines. 

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News

X