2020 Tokyo Paralympics: PM Narendra Modi to interact with Indian athletes on August 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday, August 17, interact with India's 2020 Tokyo Paralympic contingent via a virtual conference.

The 2020 Paralympics will be held in the Japanese capital between August 24 and September 5.

On Thursday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and the national governing body accorded a warm send-off to India's 54-member contingent with hope of returning with the best-ever medals tally. Their previous best came in 2016 Rio Games where India won two gold, one silver and one bronze medal. PCI president Deepa Malik, who herself had won a silver medal in shot put at Rio 2016 Games, said, "The games will not be the same again after Tokyo2020 Paralympics. We are going to see a record haul of medals as our athletes are in prime form."

Devendra Jhajharia, who is aiming for his third Paralympics gold (after 2004 and 2016) in F-46 javelin throw, is India's strongest medal prospect amid the presence of Mariyappan Thangavelu (T-63 high jump) and world champion Sandeep Choudhary (F-64 javelin throw).

India's campaign will begin on August 27 with men's and women's archery events. The nation will be competing in nine separate disciplines.