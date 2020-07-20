John Cena shares picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES WWE's John Cena posted a picture of Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on his official Instagram profile.

Anyone who follows John Cena on Instagram knows that he rarely ever posts his own picture and all of his posts come without caption. Often, he posts pictures of Indian celebrities - seemingly to share his love for the country.

On Sunday, he posted a picture of renowned Indian actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on his Instagram profile. The former Miss World tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital, where her husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan are also undergoing treatment for the same.

On July 12, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan announced through their personal Twitter profiles that they had contracted coronavirus. A day later, John Cena posted the picture of the duo as well.

The lack of captions in his post justifiably makes it difficult to ascertain the meaning of the posts, but the timing of the posts suggest that WWE star is seemingly conveying his best wishes for the Bachchans.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

