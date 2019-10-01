WWE Raw Results: Full results of the season premiere on September 30

Image Source : WWE The premiere of WWE Raw on September 30 saw drama, as Brock Lesnar went on a rampage and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt had a special message.

The new season of WWE Raw premiered on Monday night on September 30. The drama unfolded on the first day of Raw, as Brock Lesnar went on a rampage and Bray Wyatt made an astounding announcement!

Here's a recap from the season premiere of Monday Night Raw.

The show opened with Rey Mysterio cutting the promo of his Universal Championship match against Seth Rollins, dedicating it to his son Dominick. However, Brock Lesnar interrupts the speech and goes on a rampage, brutalizing both, Mysterio and his son. Dominick had to be taken on stretcher afterwards.

Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss after the former distracted Bliss to the ringside. Becky Lynch, who continued to taunt Banks throughout the game, chased Banks after the game.

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler (c) beat Heavy Machinery in the tag team game.

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan made a guest appearance on the Miz TV, and teased fighting each other. A 5-on-5 tag-team game will be held in Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia with Flair and Hogan as the coaches of both sides. Seth Rollins will be the captain of Flair's team, while Randy Orton will be leading Hogan's team.

The Viking Raiders defeated the O.C., while Ricochet beat Cesaro.

Bray Wyatt made a chilling speech about fear on the Firefly Funhouse. Ramblin Rabbit died of fright.

AJ Styles beat Cedric Alexander and Lacey Evans beat Natalya. Bobby Lashley interrupted the game between Seth Rollins and Rusev.