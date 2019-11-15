Image Source : @CHARLOTTEWWE/INSTAGRAM WWE has all potential to grow in India, says Charlotte Flair

Famed wrestler Charlotte Flair believes that WWE has all the potential to grow in India. Flair, daughter of legendary Ric Flair, was in the city on Friday as part of her India visit.

"Hundred per cent," she said in response to a query whether WWE has potential to grow in India.

"I have been here (in India) twice and I feel like I was treated like royalty from the second I got here and that just goes to show how much they respect us as talent (wrestlers)," the nine-time women's champion (both RAW and SMACKDOWN) said.

According to Flair, her favourite wrestler during her formative years was her father, who is a 16-time world champion and already inducted into the 'Hall of Fame'.

She also said that the highest point of her career was yet to come and that Bianca Belair is the upcoming superstar, whom people should watch out for.