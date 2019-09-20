Friday, September 20, 2019
     
World Wrestling Championships: Ravi Dahiya wins bronze in debut outing

On his debut appearance in the World Wrestling Championships, 20-year-old Ravi Dahiya clinched the bronze medal.

New Delhi Updated on: September 20, 2019 20:14 IST
On his debut appearance in the World Wrestling Championships, 20-year-old Ravi Dahiya clinched the bronze medal.

India's young wrestler Ravi Dahiya defied odds to win a bronze medal in his first appearance at the World Wrestling Championships in the men's 57kg category. He defeated Iran's Reza Ahmadali Atrinagharchi 6-3.

Earlier in the day, a consistent Bajrang Punia registered his third medal at the World Wrestling Championships by winning a bronze in the men's 65kg freestyle category.

Bajrang defeated Tulga Tumur Ochir of Mongolia 8-7 in the bronze medal bout.

Bajrang had earlier won a bronze in 2013 before clinching a silver in the 2018 edition.

(More to follow..)

