World Wrestling Championships: Ravi Dahiya wins bronze in debut outing

Image Source : TWITTER On his debut appearance in the World Wrestling Championships, 20-year-old Ravi Dahiya clinched the bronze medal.

India's young wrestler Ravi Dahiya defied odds to win a bronze medal in his first appearance at the World Wrestling Championships in the men's 57kg category. He defeated Iran's Reza Ahmadali Atrinagharchi 6-3.

Earlier in the day, a consistent Bajrang Punia registered his third medal at the World Wrestling Championships by winning a bronze in the men's 65kg freestyle category.

Bajrang defeated Tulga Tumur Ochir of Mongolia 8-7 in the bronze medal bout.

Bajrang had earlier won a bronze in 2013 before clinching a silver in the 2018 edition.

(More to follow..)