World Wrestling Championships: Ravi Dahiya wins bronze in debut outing

India's young wrestler Ravi Dahiya defied odds to win a bronze medal in his first appearance at the World Wrestling Championships in the men's 57kg category. He defeated Iran's Reza Ahmadali Atrinagharchi 6-3.
Earlier in the day, a consistent Bajrang Punia registered his third medal at the World Wrestling Championships by winning a bronze in the men's 65kg freestyle category.
Bajrang defeated Tulga Tumur Ochir of Mongolia 8-7 in the bronze medal bout.
Bajrang had earlier won a bronze in 2013 before clinching a silver in the 2018 edition.
(More to follow..)