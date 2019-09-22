World Wrestling Championships: Deepak Punia pulls out of 86kg final with injury

Image Source : TWITTER 20-year-old Deepak Punia has pulled out of the final of the 86kg freestyle division with injury, and will now settle for a silver medal.

Deepak Punia has pulled out of the final of the 86kg freestyle division with injury, and will now settle for a silver medal at the World Wrestling Championships. He was scheduled to compete against Iran's Hassan Yazdani on Sunday.

"The left foot is not taking the load. It's difficult to fight in this condition. I know it was a big chance to fight against Yazdani but I can't help it," Deepak said.

The 20-year-old Indian will have to be content with a silver medal in his debut senior world championship.

Deepak had come out of the mat limping and with a swollen right eye after his semifinal against Switzerland's Stefan Reichmuth on Saturday.

In a dream run, Deepak reached the final with wins over Reichmuth, Colombia's Carlos Arturo Mendez and Kazakhstan's Adilet Davlumbayev.

It was a good draw for Deepak and he exploited it to get the biggest medal of his career. Only last year, he had won the junior world championship title.

Sushil Kumar remains India's only world champion. He had won a gold in 66kg in 2010 World Championship in Moscow.

Rahul Aware will fight for a bronze medal in 61kg later on Sunday.