World Wrestling Championship: Vinesh Phogat starts campaign with crushing win over Sofia Mattsson

World Wrestling Championship: Vinesh Phogat starts with crushing win

Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat made a brilliant start to her campaign at the World Wrestling Championship as she defeated reigning Olympic medalist Sofia Mattsson 12-0 in the opening round of the women's 53kg category on Tuesday.

Vinesh had established unassailable 8-0 lead in the first round over much-fancied Sofia, who tried to resist the Indian girl's challenge in the second round.

But the 25-year-old yet again pulled off four points by flooring the European Games champion for a 12-0 verdict, the match being stopped thereafter with a technical superiority verdict in Vinesh's favour.

She will next face Japan's two-time world champions Mayu Mukaida in the quarter-final.