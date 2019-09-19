World Weightlifting Championship: Mirabai Chanu misses out on medal, finishes fourth

Thursday, September 19, 2019
     
PATTAYA Published on: September 19, 2019 22:05 IST
Ace Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu narrowly missed out on a podium finish, as she finished fourth in the 49kg event at the World Weightlifting Championship.

Ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu missed out on a podium, finishing fourth, in the women's 49kg event at the World Weightlifting Championship here on Thursday.

Chanu bettered her own national record as she lifted her personal best in all the three categories.

In snatch, she lifted 87 kg followed by 114 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 201 kg.

The gold medal was won by Jiang Huihua of China with an effort 212 kg (94kg+118kg).

Meanwhile, Sneha Soren finished second in group D of the women's 55kg event.

The 18-year-old lifted a 173 kg (72kg+101kg) to be placed at the second spot in the eight-woman field of the easiest group competition.

In the snatch section, Sneha finished fifth after lifting 72 kgs

