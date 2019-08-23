World Championships: Sindhu stuns Tzu Ying, Praneeth enters semis

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu staged a stunning come-from-behind victory over Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying in the quarterfinals and inched closer to an elusive gold medal at the BWF World Championships on Friday.

Sindhu, who won back-to-back silver medals in the last two editions of the prestigious tournament, edged past former world no 1 and Asian Games gold medallist Tzu Ying 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 in a pulsating contest that lasted 71 minutes, assuring herself of a fifth medal at the worlds.

The 24-year-old Indian, an Olympic silver medallist, will take on the winner of the match between China's Chen Yu Fei and Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt on Saturday.

Sindhu showed tremendous grit after being blown away in the opening game, edging past her fancied rival, who enjoys an upper hand (10-4) after 14 career meetings.

Sindhu, who had snapped a six-match losing streak against Tzu Ying with a win at the World Tour Finals in December, didn't have the desired start, falling back 3-9 early on.

A masterful Tzu Ying played some exquisite strokes to derail the Indian's plans of constructing rallies and entered the break at 11-4, with a powerful cross court smash.

Sindhu unleashed a smash and then gathered a point when her rival went wide but an alert Tzu Ying pounced on a weak return from Sindhu and also targeted her backhand to make it 14-7.

Sindhu's few weak returns and a shade slow on-court movement helped Tzu Ying as she reached 18-9 and then earned nine-game points with a brilliant net shot.

The Indian saved one following an error from Tzu Ying, who took the opening game after her opponent went wide.

In the second game, Sindhu showed better intent to open up a 2-0 lead before being tied 3-3.

Tzu Ying's repertoire of strokes made life difficult for the Indian, who slipped to 5-8. A gritty Sindhu, however, clawed back with three points - a cross court smash and two wide shots from Tzu Ying -- and then made it 11-9 at the break with the help of a precise forehand return.

A timely smash saw Sindhu grab one match point and she sealed it when Tzu Ying went wide.

India's B Sai Praneeth recorded a stunning straight-game win over Indonesia's Jonatan Christie to seal the semifinal spot and end India's 36-year agonising wait for a men's singles medal at the BWF World Championships on Friday.

World No. 19 Praneeth, who was awarded the Arjuna Award this year, notched up a 24-22 21-14 win over Asian Games gold medallist and World No. 4 Jonatan in the quarterfinals to assure himself of a medal at the prestigious tournament.