World Championships: AFI hopes of good show in 4x400m mixed relay despite Hima Das' absence

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Hima Das was ruled out of the 4x400m mixed relay event, but AFI remains positive about India's show at the World Championships.

India's 4x400m mixed relay team can reach the final of the Doha World Championships despite the absence of top quarter-miler Hima Das, deputy chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair said on Thursday.

World junior champion Hima was on Wednesday ruled out of the showpiece event beginning on September 27 due to her persistent back injury in a setback to the Indian team which was putting a lot of hope in the newly introduced mixed 4x400m relay event.

"Not much difference (with the ruling out of Hima). We have to stay positive and still believe that we can reach the finals in mixed 4x400m relay," Nair told PTI.

The top eight finishers in the relay events of the World Championships will automatically qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

India qualified in the World Championships as the 14th ranked team in the mixed 4x400m relay based on its Asian Games gold-winning time of 3:15.71.

Bahrain team was the original winner but it was stripped of the top spot as one its runners was caught for doping.

Muhammed Anas, Arokia Rajiv, M R Poovamma and Hima Das ran that race in Jakarta.

In Doha, however, neither Hima will be there nor Rajiv, who is also laid low with an injury.

Jisna Mathew, Poovamma and VK Vismaya were named along with Jacob Amoj, Anas and Noah Tom Nirmal for the 4x400m mixed relay.

Meanwhile, the world athletics governing body IAAF on Thursday released the provisional entry list of the showpiece event. Twenty-six Indians featured in the list with Hima expectedly missing out.

But the participation of Anjali Devi, who was included in the IAAF provisional list in the women's 400m individual race, will be subject to a confirmatory trial in Patiala on September 21. She was not named in the 25-member team announced on September 9.

Dutee Chand (women's 100m) was also not named in that squad but later got the invite from the IAAF which the AFI confirmed.

Archana Suseendran (women's 200m) did not get the invite from the IAAF.

Meanwhile, it came to light that President of Indian Federation of Sports Medicine, Dr P S M Chandran had in May written to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Rajagopalan about the risks of Hima continuing to run despite reports of injury.

"... media reported that Hima who is in Yokohama for World relay championships is suffering from severe backache, diagnosed as Lumbar Spondylitis, which could turn out to be a career-threatening injury for a runner," Chandran, a sports medicine expert, had then written.

"If she is suffering from lumbar spondylitis, she needs to be given rest and physiotherapy and be taken care of by the best rehabilitation experts within the country or abroad.

"Instead of allowing her to continue travelling with the team, she needs to be called back and her condition assessed by experts in modern medicine as well as in traditional medicine," wrote Chandran who has worked as Director at the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

In that letter, Chandran had also raised questions about gymnast Dipa Karmakar's injury management.

"Dipa is undergoing rehabilitation for her injured and operated knee since the 2016 Rio Olympics. Her rehabilitation raises many questions," Chandran said.

"The surgeon who had operated her is stationed in Mumbai, her personal physiotherapist is stationed in Jammu and she is stationed in Delhi/Agartala. Dipa has been consulting physiotherapists in SAI, in Sports Injury Centre, Safdarjung Hospital and also some private practitioners.

"An anti-gravity treadmill imported at a cost of Rs 38 lakhs especially for her rehabilitation is now lying idle at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. It is also not known who is the nodal person who is accountable for Dipa's rehabilitation and whether any periodic progress report on her rehabilitation is being filed With TOPS HQ," the letter had said.