Jamuna Boro will settle for the bronze medal in the 54kg category of the Women's World Boxing Championships after she lost in the semifinals to Chinese Taipei's Huang Hsiao-Wen.

Earlier, Mary Kom also faced defeat in the semifinal, but Manju Rani advanced to the final in the 48kg category.

(More to follow..)