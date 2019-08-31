We have gained momentum at the right time, says women's hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Indian women hockey team had impressive outings in the recently concluded Olympic Test event, and goalkeeper Savita Punia is positive about the upcoming five-match series against England.

The Indian women's hockey team have been in tremendous form in the last few months. The Indian eves won FIH Series Finals in June before triumphing in the Olympic Test Event in August.

Experienced goalkeeper Savita believes the team has gained momentum at the right time just before the 2020 Olympic Games.

"We have gained momentum at the right time with victories in the FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima 2019 and Olympic Test Event. However, we cannot get carried away with the results and need to continue to focus on improving our game.

She expressed that the members of the side are communicating well on the field.

"We were extremely pleased with our performance at the Olympic Test Event. Being unbeaten was a very heartening performance and especially playing toe-to-toe with World No. 2 Australia gave us a lot of confidence. The players are communicating very well on the field and, therefore, we have been able to win tournaments," said the goalkeeper.

Savita added that the World No. 10 Indian side is excited to take on England in September ahead of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in November.

"Playing the World No. 4 England side will be a tough challenge in a five-match series, but if we continue to communicate well on the field then we will surely produce great results," Savita signed off.