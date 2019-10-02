'Watch Sholay, DDLJ, Slumdog Millionaire!': Movie suggestions raining for Roger Federer

Tennis legend Roger Federer on Wednesday expressed his desire to watch an Indian movie.
"A Bollywood classic maybe?" 38-year old Federer tweeted with fans flooding him with suggestions almost immediately.
Any movie 🎥 🍿 suggestions?#AvengersAssemble 🦸♀️🦸♂️#Aquaman 💦 💇♂️— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 2, 2019
A Bollywood classic maybe? 🤷♂️— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 2, 2019
While some advised the 20-time Grand Slam winner to watch blockbuster Baahubali, there were many with names of other all-time hits like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Sholay, Deewar, Hera Pheri, Lagaan and 3 Idiots.
Sholay-- a perfect watch— Mohan Ujwal (@MOHANUJWAL) October 2, 2019
Lagaan-- blend of cricket and history
Jodha Akbar-- A beautiful love story with historical touch
Dangal-- True story at its best
Federer seemed to be in the mood to watch a movie as he first asked for suggestions in general on Twitter. There were many who shared his famous battles on the court with arch-rival Rafael Nadal as their favourite moment which was no less than a movie.
A fan also suggested Academy Award-winning movie, Slumdog Millionaire, to which Roger Federer said, "Can’t believe that I haven’t seen it yet! Is it time?"
Can’t believe that I haven’t seen it yet! Is it time? https://t.co/ZQ5Cz0FYmC— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 2, 2019
The pair last met in the Wimbledon this year where Federer beat Nadal 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-final. Federer's last played in the US Open this year where he lost to Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals.