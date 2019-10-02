Wednesday, October 02, 2019
     
  'Watch Sholay, DDLJ, Slumdog Millionaire!': Movie suggestions raining for Roger Federer

'Watch Sholay, DDLJ, Slumdog Millionaire!': Movie suggestions raining for Roger Federer

Roger Federer expressed his desire to watch a 'Bollywood classic', and the fans have since been providing him with movie suggestions!

October 02, 2019
Tennis legend Roger Federer on Wednesday expressed his desire to watch an Indian movie.

"A Bollywood classic maybe?" 38-year old Federer tweeted with fans flooding him with suggestions almost immediately.

While some advised the 20-time Grand Slam winner to watch blockbuster Baahubali, there were many with names of other all-time hits like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Sholay, Deewar, Hera Pheri, Lagaan and 3 Idiots.

Federer seemed to be in the mood to watch a movie as he first asked for suggestions in general on Twitter. There were many who shared his famous battles on the court with arch-rival Rafael Nadal as their favourite moment which was no less than a movie.

A fan also suggested Academy Award-winning movie, Slumdog Millionaire, to which Roger Federer said, "Can’t believe that I haven’t seen it yet! Is it time?"

The pair last met in the Wimbledon this year where Federer beat Nadal 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-final. Federer's last played in the US Open this year where he lost to Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals.

