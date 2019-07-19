Pro Kabaddi League: Full details on where and how to buy tickets for Pro Kabaddi League 2019

Image Source : TWITTER Pro Kabaddi League: The Pro-Kabaddi league begins on July 20, and here, you can find all the details on where and how to buy tickets for Pro-Kabaddi League 2019.

The seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi league begins on July 20. Telugu Titans and U Mumba will take each other on in the first game of the league in Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will be in action later on the first day of the league, as they take on Patna Pirates.

U Mumba's captain Fazel Atrachali said that he is banking upon the youngsters to step up this season.

"We fought hard last season and we will continue to do the same this year as well. Having Sidharth last season was a big plus for us, but this season also we have youngsters with us who have shown the same dedication and promise as Sidharth. Sidharth and I know each other well and we do have a plan to tackle him which you will see in the game tomorrow," he said.

Rohit Kumar, who is captaining Bengaluru Bulls said all the teams are "extremely competitive."

"I believe Gujarat Fortunegiants and Tamil Thalaivas are our strongest competitors this season. This year, we aim to win maximum of the matches and even if we lose, I will hope to lose with the minimum difference.

"The 45-day long camp has made us train and practice extremely hard and with that intensity we will prepare for the match against Patna Pirates tomorrow and give our 100% and try to win the first match of the season," he said.

Where and How to buy Tickets for Pro Kabaddi League 2019:

You can buy the tickets for Pro Kabaddi on insider, which is the official ticketing platform for the league this season. Here's a full list of sites where you can buy tickets for Pro Kabaddi 2019:

Insider - Official ticketing platform for Pro Kabaddi League 2019

BookMyShow - Official ticketing platform for Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortunegiants

BookMyShow will also be selling the tickets for the Patna leg of the league, which will start on August 3.